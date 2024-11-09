Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. In addition to equipment, the Company provides extensive aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. Its Purion flagship systems are all based on a common platform, which enables a combination of implant purity, precision and productivity. Combining a single wafer end station, with advanced spot beam architectures (that ensures all points across the wafer see the same beam condition at the same beam angle), Purion products enable process control to optimize device performance and yield, at high productivity. The Company sells its products to semiconductor chip manufacturers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC (GETY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. is a global visual content creator and marketplace company. The Company offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Company serves customers and discovers, purchases and shares visual content from photographers and videographers. The Company covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage. The Company also maintains photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. It works with approximately 557,000 contributors and more than 320 content partners to deliver a range of content. Its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands categorize its content and services into three categories: Creative, Editorial, and Other. Its Gettyimages.com offers premium creative content and editorial coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides a portfolio of solutions designed to automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. The Company's segments include Banking and Retail. Its Banking segment provides integrated solutions for financial institutions of all sizes. The Banking portfolio products consists of cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation, and kiosk technologies. Its DN Vynamic software is an end-to-end software portfolio in the banking marketplace designed to simplify and enhance the consumer experience. The Retail segment offers a portfolio of retail services and products that improves the checkout process for retailers while enhancing shopping experiences for consumers. The retail product portfolio includes self-checkout (SCO) products and ordering kiosks. DN Vynamic software suite for retailers provides a comprehensive, modular and open solution ranging from the in-store check-out to solutions across multiple channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

