Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and RV markets. Its segment consists of Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers. Engine P&A segment manufactures, markets, supplies and distributes products for both marine and non-marine markets. Navico Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and systems for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle and industrial markets. The Boat segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of boat brands and products: Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats, and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HALLADOR ENERGY CO (HNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hallador Energy Company is an energy company operating in the state of Indiana. The Company's segments include Coal Operations (operated by Sunrise Coal, LLC) and Electric Operations (operated by Hallador Power Company, LLC). The Coal Operations segment includes the operating mining complexes Oaktown 1 and 2 underground mines, Prosperity surface mine, Freelandville surface mine, and Carlisle wash plant. The Electric Operations segment includes the electric power generation facilities of the Merom Power Plant. The Oaktown Mining Complex is a coal mining and processing operation located in Knox and Sullivan counties, Indiana, and Crawford and Lawrence counties, Illinois. The Oaktown Mining Complex operations consist of two active underground mines, Oaktown Fuels No. 1 Mine and Oaktown Fuels No. 2 Mine, and related infrastructure. The Company holds other recoverable coal reserves in the Illinois Basin (ILB). Its subsidiaries include Sunrise Energy, LLC, Sycamore Coal, Inc., and others.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

