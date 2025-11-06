Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home warranties and new home structural warranties in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes, typically their assets, from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. It operates primarily under the American Home Shield and 2-10 HBW brands. Its annual service plan agreement covers the repair or replacement of components of up to 29 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverage for electronics, pools, spas and pumps. Its operations also include its Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to provide services. It has approximately 2.1 million active home warranties across all brands in the United States, including its American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NEXXEN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ADR (NEXN) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexxen International Ltd, formerly known as Tremor International Ltd, is an Israel-based company engaged in digital advertising solutions that leverage the latest video, native, and display technology to reach users for every app, service, and brand. Nexxen International Ltd works with more than 450 advertisers including Amazon, Disney, and Twitter. The Company activity has three core divisions: Tremor Video, which helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through video technology combined with advanced audience data; RhythmOne, a media division that drives business outcomes in multiscreen advertising; and Unruly video marketplace with direct integrations with publishers and advertisers. The Company is present in more than 60 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

