Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC (TSQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It operates through three segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes the broadcast operations of the Company's radio stations, together with its owned and operated Websites and the various digital advertising solutions it offers, including Townsquare Ignite, the Company's digital programmatic advertising platform. Townsquare Interactive offers digital marketing solutions, on a subscription basis, to small and mid-sized local and regional businesses in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. Live Events segment includes ticket sales, sale of sponsorships, food and other concessions, merchandise, and other ancillary products and services. The Company owns and operates approximately 322 radio stations and more than 330 local Websites in 67 United States markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endo International plc is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. It has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals offered by its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment that includes brand names, such as Lidoderm, OPANA ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Fortesta Gel, Testim, TESTOPEL, Aveed, Supprelin LA and XIAFLEX. Its non-branded U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals portfolio consists of products, such as tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics and patches. The Company's generics portfolio has a range of dosage forms and delivery systems. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes various specialty pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American and world markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company is engaged in building a global portfolio of food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the food sector. The Company is a branded frozen food player in Western Europe with a portfolio of food brands within the frozen category, including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals and pizza. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the brands Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, Igno in Germany and other continental markets and La Cocinera in Spain. The Company produces, markets, and distributes brands through offices in over 14 countries and exports to many others. Its product offerings include frozen fish products such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products such as nuggets, grills, and burgers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating a transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range of spectrum of diseases. It is developing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It has created modalities, including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP (WLL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company with an oil focused asset base. The Company is a crude oil producer in North Dakota and operate substantial assets in northern Colorado. The Company is involved in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company's other operations primarily relate to non-core assets in Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. The Company has interests in productive wells on developed acres across its geographical areas. It sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline or rail takeaway.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

