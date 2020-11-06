Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERDIGITAL INC (IDCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterDigital, Inc. is a research and development company that licenses its innovations to the global wireless and consumer electronics industries. The Company design and develop advanced technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it owns a portfolio of patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video coding, display technology, and other areas relevant to the wireless and consumer electronics industries. It operates InterDigital Research & Innovation (InterDigital R&I), a research and development operation. The Company operates approximately eight research and development facilities in five countries: Berlin, Germany; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA; London, United Kingdom; Montreal, Canada; New York, USA; Palo Alto, California, USA; Rennes, France, and San Diego, California, USA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERDIGITAL INC

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company is engaged in building a global portfolio of food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the food sector. The Company's portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Its other brands include la Cocinera, Lutosa and Aunt Bessie's. The Company, under Iglo brand, offers fish, spinach and vegetables, poultry and meat, vegan and others. The Company, under Findus brand, breakfast, first dishes, dishes seconds, side dishes, and Whims, pizza and others. Its la Cocinera brand offerings include main dish, snacks, desserts, and puff pastry and pizza base. Its Birds Eye brand offerings include fish, vegetables, chicken, breakfast, potatoes, ready meals, burgers, pastries and pies, wholegrain fish and chicken, and desserts. As of November 29, 2016, the Company produced, marketed and distributed brands in 17 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

TURTLE BEACH CORP (HEAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, commercializing and marketing products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices. Turtle Beach headsets are distributed across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia. HyperSound technology is an audio solution that provides a means of projecting sound in a directional manner, without use of speaker arrays, to a specific location creating a precise audio zone.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURTLE BEACH CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

