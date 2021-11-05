Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution Services Segment serves healthcare providers in the pharmaceutical supply channel, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment's operations provide drug distribution and related services. The Other segment consists of the operations of various segments, including the AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services (ABCS), the World Courier Group, Inc. (World Courier) and the MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. (MWI).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for ABC

Full Factor Report for ABC

MATSON INC (MATX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The Company operates through two segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation business is conducted through the Company's subsidiary, Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (MatNav), which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. MatNav also operates two expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Logistics business is conducted through MatNav's subsidiary, Matson Logistics, Inc. (Matson Logistics), which provides multimodal transportation brokerage of domestic and international rail intermodal services, long-haul and regional highway trucking services, and flat-bed and project services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATSON INC

Full Guru Analysis for MATX

Full Factor Report for MATX

VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Outdoor Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company's segments consist of Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Company serves the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of nearly 34 well-recognized brands that provide consumers products, including sporting ammunition, golf rangefinders, hydration products, outdoor accessories, outdoor cooking solutions, and protective equipment for certain action sports. The Company serves a range of end consumers, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and the United States government, and international markets. Its products are sold through a wide variety of mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. It also sells products directly to consumers through the relevant brand's Website and third-party retail Websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISTA OUTDOOR INC

Full Guru Analysis for VSTO

Full Factor Report for VSTO

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, is focused on providing education to its students while making ongoing investments in student serving processes, academic programs and other initiatives. The Company offers postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its institutions, Colorado Technical University (CTU) and the American InterContinental University System (AIU), provides degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Its segments include CTU and AIU. Its CTU university offers academic programs in business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity and criminal justice. Its AIU offers academic programs in business studies, information technologies, education, health sciences and criminal justice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

Full Guru Analysis for PRDO

Full Factor Report for PRDO

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers; structural lumber and engineered components for the manufactured housing industry; specialty wood packaging, protective packaging, and components for various industries; and customized interior fixtures used in a variety of retail and commercial structures. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, and Construction. The Retail segment includes customers comprising of national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards, and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment includes manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, and wooden boxes used for shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment includes customers in four markets: factory-built housing, concrete forming, site-built residential construction, and commercial construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

Full Guru Analysis for UFPI

Full Factor Report for UFPI

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. The Company operates approximately 550 locations in 39 states across the United States. It offers an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply, and installation of a range of structural and related building products. The Company's manufactured products include its factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork, and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home. It also assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. In addition, the Company offers a range of construction-related services, including professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction, spanning all its product categories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BLDR

Full Factor Report for BLDR

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.