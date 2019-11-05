Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Its agencies offer customized marketing programs for clients that range in scale from global marketers to regional and local clients. IAN consists of McCann Worldgroup, FCB, MullenLowe Group, IPG Mediabrands, its digital specialist agencies and its domestic integrated agencies. CMG consists of its specialist marketing services offerings. It has three global networks: McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding and MullenLowe Group, which provide integrated, advertising and marketing solutions for clients. Its global media services companies include UM and Initiative, which operate under the IPG Mediabrands umbrella.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company's segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company's e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company's investments in New Valley LLC. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in a range of domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: FAIL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications. The portfolio of lighting solutions include lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications. The solutions portfolio of the Company includes modular wiring, LED drivers, sensors, glass and inverters sold primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its lighting and building management solutions are marketed under various brand names, including Lithonia Lighting and Holophane. Through its subsidiary, IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., the Company provides emergency lighting products and power equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: FAIL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets. Other subsidiaries include Altria Group Distribution Company and Altria Client Services LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: FAIL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS

KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC (KAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a provider of whole car auction services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: ADESA, Inc. (ADESA Auctions or ADESA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment is a provider of whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. It serves its customer base through online auctions and auction facilities that are developed and located to draw professional sellers and buyers together, and allow the buyers to inspect and compare vehicles remotely or in person. The AFC segment provides floorplan financing to independent used vehicle dealers. Its online service offerings include ADESA.com, LiveBlock and DealerBlock that allows users to offer vehicles for sale from any location.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: FAIL FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 84.86% vs. 143.33% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

