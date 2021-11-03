Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

UNIQURE NV (QURE) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Uniqure NV is a company based in the Netherlands specialized in gene therapy. It seeks to develop one-time administered treatments with potentially curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. It develops, both internally and through partnerships, a pipeline of gene therapies. It produces adeno-associated virus based, or AAV-based, gene therapies in its own facilities with a proprietary, commercial-scale, current good manufacturing practices, compliant, manufacturing process. AMT-061, the Company's lead product candidate for patients with hemophilia B, is going through a dosing phase of a pivotal study. AMT-130, the product candidate for patients with Huntington's disease is in Phase I/II clinical study.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through segments, such as Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). The ISG segment enables the digital transformation of its customers through its multi-cloud and big data solutions, which are built upon a data center infrastructure. ISG solutions are built for multi-cloud environments and are enhanced to run cloud native workloads in both public and private clouds, as well as traditional on-premise workloads. The CSG segment includes hardware and peripherals, as well as third-party software and peripherals. CSG also offers attached software, peripherals, and services, including support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. Its other businesses consist of product and service including Secureworks, Virtustream, and Boomi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GENERAL MILLS, INC. (GIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc., is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. It also manufactures and markets natural pet food. The Company's segments include North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. The Company offers a range of food products with a focus on categories, including snacks, including grain, fruit and savory snacks, nutrition bars, and frozen hot snacks; ready-to-eat cereal; convenient meals, including meal kits, ethnic meals, pizza, soup, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and frozen entrees; yogurt; wholesome natural pet food; super-premium ice cream; baking mixes and ingredients, and refrigerated and frozen dough.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

