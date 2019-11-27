Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/27/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CERENCE INC (CRNC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cerence Inc. is focused on developing automotive cognitive assistance solutions. The Company provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistants for connected and autonomous vehicles, including software platforms for building automotive virtual assistants. Its platform uses speech recognition, natural language understanding, speech signal enhancement and acoustic modeling technology. Automotive virtual assistants developed with the Company's platform enables a range of modes of human-vehicle interaction, including speech, touch, handwriting, gaze tracking and gesture recognition, and supports the integration of third-party virtual assistants into the in-vehicle experience. Its software platform's edge software components are installed on a vehicle's head unit and can operate without access to external networks and information. It also offers professional services, such as personalization of grammar and natural language understanding development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VECTRUS INC (VEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The Company offers services, including infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication. Its infrastructure asset management services support the United States Army, Air Force and Navy, and include infrastructure services, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, civil engineering, air base maintenance and operations, communications, emergency services, transportation, and life support activities at various global military installations. Its logistics and supply chain management services support and maintain the vehicle and equipment stocks of the United States Army and Marine Corps. Its information technology and network communication services consist of sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation and life cycle management of information technology systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (HPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company's segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT). The Software segment allows its customers to automate IT operations to simplify, accelerate and secure business processes and drives the analytics that turn raw data into actionable knowledge. The Financial Services segment enables flexible IT consumption models, financial architectures and customized investment solutions for its customers. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (SGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is a provider of specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions. The Company delivers components, modules and storage solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. The Company, through its SMART Specialty Compute & Storage Solutions (SCSS) unit is focused on offering its services in areas requiring specialized computing platforms in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced modeling and high performance computing serving enterprises and government organizations. It has its operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America, and enables it to provide customized, integrated supply chain services assisting worldwide OEM customers in the management and execution of their procurement and asset management processes. It also manufactures mobile memory products, memory components and modules for smart phones, desktops, notebooks and servers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 92.87% vs. 148.25% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

