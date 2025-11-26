Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of A O SMITH CORP

AOS Guru Analysis

AOS Fundamental Analysis

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. The Company provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools and cybersecurity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC

ICFI Guru Analysis

ICFI Fundamental Analysis

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. The Company leverages process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. The Company's segments include Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, and High Tech and Manufacturing. Its Financial Services segment covers services the Company provides to clients in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include customer onboarding, customer service, collections, and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services it provides to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services it provides to these clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, and others. The Company's High Tech and Manufacturing segment covers services it provides to clients in the high-tech hardware, high-tech software and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENPACT LTD

G Guru Analysis

G Fundamental Analysis

GEN DIGITAL INC (GEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gen Digital Inc. is a global company. The Company offers consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion, among others. It operates through two segments: Cyber Safety Platform and Trust-Based Solutions. Cyber Safety Platform includes its security, comprehensive suites, and privacy products, which deliver technology solutions and threat protection to help people navigate the digital world, securely and privately. Trust-Based Solutions includes its identity, reputation, and financial wellness products, which provide solutions and insights that allow consumers to manage their identity, reputation and finances. Its cyber safety portfolio provides protection across three categories, which includes security and performance, identity protection, and online privacy. Its security and performance provides real-time threat protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware and other emerging online threats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GEN DIGITAL INC

GEN Guru Analysis

GEN Fundamental Analysis

OSI SYSTEMS INC (OSIS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OSI Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace. It has three operating divisions: Security, providing security and inspection systems and turnkey security screening solutions, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, providing specialized electronic components for its Security and Healthcare divisions, and to third parties for applications in the defense and aerospace markets, among others, and Healthcare, providing patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and associated accessories. It designs and manufactures its optoelectronic devices and value-added subsystems and provides electronics manufacturing services primarily for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OSI SYSTEMS INC

OSIS Guru Analysis

OSIS Fundamental Analysis

OPEN TEXT CORP (USA) (OTEX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Open Text Corporation is a Canada-based information management company, which provides software and services. Its comprehensive Information Management platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for global companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), governments and consumers around the world. It has a complete and integrated portfolio of information management solutions delivered at scale in the OpenText Cloud, enabling organizations master modern work, automate application delivery and modernization, and optimize their digital supply chains by bringing together content cloud, cybersecurity cloud, business network cloud, information technology (IT) operations management cloud, application modernization cloud and analytics cloud. It also accelerates information modernization with intelligent tools and services for moving off paper, automating classification and building clean data lakes for Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics and automation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OPEN TEXT CORP (USA)

OTEX Guru Analysis

OTEX Fundamental Analysis

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

