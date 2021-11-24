Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/24/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company is providing solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales. Its refrigerant management services consists primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company's SmartEnergy OPS service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company's Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, and Aspen Refrigerants (Aspen or ARI).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HDSN

Full Factor Report for HDSN

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company's offering includes sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It offers its products through an e-Commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. The Company has its operations in approximately 730 locations across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC

Full Guru Analysis for DKS

Full Factor Report for DKS

