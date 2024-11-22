Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC (HGV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a global timeshare company. The Company is engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans and ancillary reservation services, primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through two segments: Real estate sales and financing and Resort operations and club management. The Real estate sales and financing segment markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs). It also sources VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers. It provides consumer financing, which includes interest income generated from the origination of consumer loans to customers to finance their purchase of VOIs and servicing the loans. Resort operations and club management segment manage the clubs and earn activation fees, annual dues and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. It offers vacation experiences for guests and approximately 720,000 club members.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

