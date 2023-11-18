Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is an alternative asset management company, which is focused on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. The Company is a holding company and operates through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. Its business primarily consists of providing management services to four publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts, or REITs Diversified Healthcare Trust, including its subsidiaries DHC; Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, including its subsidiaries ILPT; Office Properties Income Trust, including its subsidiaries OPI; and Service Properties Trust, including its subsidiaries SVC. It also provides management services to three real estate operating companies: AlerisLife Inc. (ALR), Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), and TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA). ALR, Sonesta and TA are collectively referred to as the Managed Operating Companies. ALR, Sonesta and TA are collectively referred to as the Managed Operating Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CONSOL ENERGY INC (CEIX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. The Company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, located approximately 26 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, near the city of Washington. The Pennsylvania Mining Complex consists of Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility. The Company operates through two segments: the PAMC and the CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine and a centralized preparation plant. The PAMC segment's principal activities include the mining, preparation and marketing of bituminous coal, sold primarily to power generators, industrial end-users and metallurgical end-users. The CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company is principally engaged in supplying metallurgical products to the steel industry. The Company extracts, processes, and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. It produces metallurgical (met) coal, which is shipped to domestic and international steel and coke producers. The Company operates in one segment: Met, which consists of approximately six active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, 17 active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia, as well as expenses associated with certain idled/closed mines. The Met segment operations consist of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. It conducts mining operations only in the United States, with mines in Central Appalachia (CAPP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

