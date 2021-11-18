Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The Company's technology platform performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in single-gene tests; pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels; and customized panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. The Company's product Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company's advanced Next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FULGENT GENETICS INC

Full Guru Analysis for FLGT

Full Factor Report for FLGT

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company is engaged in selling through its store locations, its mobile application or online. The Company offers customers a range of dresses, and casual and athletic footwears for men, women and children. The Company operates approximately 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping through its own Website, www.shoecarnival.com. The Company's physical stores are approximately 10,800 square feet and carry inventory of approximately 25,200 pairs of shoes per location. The Company operates its business through its subsidiaries, SCHC, Inc., and Shoe Carnival Ventures, LLC, and SCLC, Inc., subsidiaries of SCHC, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SCVL

Full Factor Report for SCVL

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.