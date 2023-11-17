Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company's international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

