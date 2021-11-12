Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a United States-based steel products company. The Company is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. It produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. The Company also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI). It manufactures a range of steel products, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, channels, wire rod and highway products in carbon and alloy steels. The Company also produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized sheet steel to customers' specifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NUCOR CORPORATION

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the United States government. The Company serves all branches, including Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard and agencies of the Department of Defense (DoD); National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA); United States Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and several sensitive intelligence community agencies. The Company is organized as a matrix comprised of two customer facing operating sectors supported by a strategy, growth and innovation organization. Each of the Company's two customer facing operating sectors is focused on providing the Company's comprehensive technical and enterprise IT service offerings to one or more agencies of the United States federal government.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of bedding products, which includes mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases, and other products, which includes pillows and other accessories. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of Tempur manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, Sealy distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). The Company's brand portfolio includes Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster and its non-branded offerings include private label original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

