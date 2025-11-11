Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC (MPAA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts. The Hard Parts segment includes light-duty rotating electric products such as alternators and starters; wheel hub products; brake-related products, including brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads and brake master cylinders, and turbochargers. The Test Solutions and Diagnostic Equipment segment offers applications for combustion engine vehicles, including bench-top testers for alternators and starters; equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles, and software emulation of power system applications for the electrification of all forms of transportation. The Heavy Duty segment includes non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and others. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC

MPAA Guru Analysis

MPAA Fundamental Analysis

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (HRMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases as well as patients living with other neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Its product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is a first-in-class molecule with a novel mechanism of action designed to enhance histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors. WAKIX was developed for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in pediatric patients, six years and older, with narcolepsy. HBS-102, an investigational compound, which is a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 (MCHR1) antagonist. ZYN002 is an investigational drug product in development for the potential treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q). It also focused on the rare epilepsy franchise in its expanding late-stage pipeline of CNS assets: EPX-100 and EPX-200.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC

HRMY Guru Analysis

HRMY Fundamental Analysis

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC (AVAH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a provider of diversified home care platforms. Its segments include Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). PDS segment includes private duty nursing (PDN) services, as well as pediatric therapy services. HHH segment includes home health services, as well as hospice and specialty program services. Its home health services involve the provision of in-home services to its patients by its clinicians, which include nurses, therapists, social workers and home health aides. Its hospice services involve a supportive philosophy and concept of care for those nearing the end of life. Medical Solutions segment offers a line of enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children, delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. It also provides case management services to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers and other healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC

AVAH Guru Analysis

AVAH Fundamental Analysis

GRAY MEDIA INC (GTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns local television stations and digital assets in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes approximately 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Its network affiliations include the Big Four networks and many smaller networks. Its stations also provide content through digital platforms, including a local station Website and one or more digital apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRAY MEDIA INC

GTN Guru Analysis

GTN Fundamental Analysis

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. The Company leverages process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. The Company's segments include Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, and High Tech and Manufacturing. Its Financial Services segment covers services the Company provides to clients in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include customer onboarding, customer service, collections, and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services it provides to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services it provides to these clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, and others. The Company's High Tech and Manufacturing segment covers services it provides to clients in the high-tech hardware, high-tech software and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENPACT LTD

G Guru Analysis

G Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.