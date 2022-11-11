Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer company. The Company operates through two segments: Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA). The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services, and finance and insurance (F&I) products, which includes arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) debt cancellation and prepaid maintenance. It owns and operates approximately 205 new vehicle franchises, representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations, 35 collision centers, seven stand-alone used vehicle dealerships, one used vehicle wholesale business and one auto auction within 15 states. The Company's store operations are conducted by its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

JJILL INC (JILL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) is an omnichannel retailer of women's apparel. J.Jill is a women's apparel brand focused on customer in the 45 age segment. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold primarily through its Retail and Direct channels. It operates 249 stores nationwide and an e-commerce platform. Its diverse assortment of apparel spans knit and woven tops, bottoms and dresses as well as sweaters and outerwear. It also offers a range of complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are available across the full range of sizes including Misses, Petites, Women's and Tall, and reflect a modern balance of style, quality, comfort and ease at accessible price points. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Pure Jill sub-brand reflects the art of understated ease. Wearever sub-brand consists of its refined rayon jersey knit collection that is designed for work, travel and home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JJILL INC

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, as well as residential markets, and safety and infrastructure products for the construction and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Electrical, and Safety & Infrastructure. The Electrical segment manufactures products used in the construction of electrical power systems, including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. This segment serves contractors in partnership with the electrical wholesale channel. The Safety & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. These solutions are marketed to contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and end-users. It also offers high density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving telecommunications, utility, and transportation markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ATKORE INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

