Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and Company-owned stores and also sold directly to manufactured home communities. The Company has operations focused primarily on the southern United States. Its homes are marketed under its premier Legacy brand name and are sold to consumers, primarily across 15 states, through a network of over 125 independent retail locations, 13 Company-owned retail locations and through direct sales to owners of manufactured home communities. Its 13 Company-owned retail locations, including 12 Heritage Housing stores and one Tiny House Outlet store, exclusively sell its homes. It provides inventory financing for its independent retailers who purchase homes and then sell them to consumers. It provides consumer financing for its products, which are sold to end-users through both independent and Company-owned retail locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

