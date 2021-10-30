Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a publicly traded education services company dedicated to serving colleges and universities. The Company has developed technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide services to these institutions on a large scale. Its university partner is Grand Canyon University (GCU), an Arizona non-profit corporation, a regionally accredited university that offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs, emphases and certificates across nine colleges both online, on ground at its campus in Phoenix, Arizona and at two off-campus classroom and laboratory sites. It provide technology and academic services that relate to the ongoing maintenance of its university partners' educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, student records, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC

Full Guru Analysis for LOPE

Full Factor Report for LOPE

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. provides gear for gamers and content creators. The Company designs and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems globally. The Company operates through two segments: Gamer and creator peripherals, and Gaming components and systems. Gamer and creator peripherals segment include its gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and its streaming gear, including capture cards, Stream Decks, universal serial bus (USB) microphones, studio accessories and EpocCam software, as well as coaching and training services, among others. Gaming components and systems segment includes its power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming personal computers (PCs), among others. Its product offering includes two software platforms: iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CORSAIR GAMING INC

Full Guru Analysis for CRSR

Full Factor Report for CRSR

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home service plans in the United States. The Company operates under the brands American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Home systems and appliances, which include electrical, plumbing, central heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for electronics, pools, spas and pumps. Its ProConnect on-demand home services business and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to, among other things, help home service professionals more quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FRONTDOOR INC

Full Guru Analysis for FTDR

Full Factor Report for FTDR

SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit copper mines and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit. The Peruvian operations segment includes the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican open-pit operations segment includes the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant, and support facilities that service both mines. The Mexican underground mining operations segment includes five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHERN COPPER CORP

Full Guru Analysis for SCCO

Full Factor Report for SCCO

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.