Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/24/2024

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Installation and Specialty Distribution. The Installation segment installs insulation and other building products. It installs other building products, including glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, closet shelving, and fireplaces. Its Installation customer base includes national and regional single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, and individual homeowners. This segment operates approximately 240 branches located across the United States. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, rain gutters and other building product materials for the residential and commercial/industrial end markets. The Company's customer base consists of insulation contractors of various sizes.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

