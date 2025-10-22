Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. The Company's commercially-validated solution, ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with a focus on improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. The Company licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine ENHANZE with its partners proprietary compounds. It also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and XYOSTED, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HanesBrands Inc. is engaged in manufacturing basics and innerwear brands. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells a broad range of basics and innerwear apparel, such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear and socks. It owns a portfolio of apparel brands in the core basic and innerwear apparel categories, including Hanes, Bonds, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Berlei, Wonderbra, Zorba, JMS/Just My Size and Comfortwash. Its segments include the U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes core apparel products, such as mens underwear, womens panties, childrens underwear and socks, as well as intimate apparel, which includes bras and shapewear, sold in the United States. This segment also includes other apparel sales in the United States of branded products that are primarily seasonal in nature to both retailers and wholesalers. The International segment includes innerwear and home goods products, sold outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

