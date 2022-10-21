Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/21/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MANPOWERGROUP INC. (MAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company's segments include Americas, which includes the United States and Other Americas; Southern Europe, which includes France, Italy and Other Southern Europe; Northern Europe, and Asia Pacific Middle East (APME). It offers a range of workforce solutions and services, which includes recruitment and assessment, training and development, career management, outsourcing, and workforce consulting. Its family of brands and offerings includes Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions. The Manpower brand offers contingent staffing and permanent recruitment. The Experis brand offers professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Talent Solutions brand is designed to address client needs for its capability offerings, integrated and data-driven workforce solutions, as well as delivery across multiple countries. Its subsidiaries include Greythorn Pty Ltd., Manpower Services (Australia) Pty. Ltd. and Salespower S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MANPOWERGROUP INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MAN

Full Factor Report for MAN

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of home improvement and building products. The Company's segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. Plumbing products include faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories and toilets. Its faucet, bathing and showering products are sold primarily in North America, Europe and China under the brand names DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH and WALTEC. Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products. Its products are sold in North America, South America and China under the brand names BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks and other trademarks to do it yourself and professional customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MAS

Full Factor Report for MAS

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. The Company's insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOPBUILD CORP

Full Guru Analysis for BLD

Full Factor Report for BLD

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV (BWMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. DE C.V.. is a Mexico-based company that sells household appliances through an online portal. The Company operates through a Catalogue that shows the different retail household products that it comprises,including kitchen appliances, garden tools, and everyday accesories among other categories. The Company operates accross all of the Mexican states as Betterware's products reach every city in Mexico due to the strategic position of their production plant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV

Full Guru Analysis for BWMX

Full Factor Report for BWMX

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. (HCCI) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, wastewater vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, field services, and owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. It operates its business through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC. The Company has two segments. Environmental Services segment consists of its full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze and field services. These services allow its customers to outsource their handling and disposal of parts cleaning solvents, as well as other hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The Oil Business segment consists of used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, oil filter removal and disposal services, and the sale of recycled fuel oil. Through its re-refining process, it recycles used oil into lubricant base oil and other products, and it is a supplier to firms that produce, and market finished lubricants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HCCI

Full Factor Report for HCCI

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.