Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/10/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses. The Company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks and provides retail financing to consumers and is involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. Its manufactured homes and tiny houses are distributed through a network of independent retailers and Company-owned stores and also sold directly to manufactured home communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. The Company offers its customers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of one to five bedrooms, and one to 31/2 bathrooms. It manufactures its mobile homes at plants located in Fort Worth, Texas, Commerce, Texas and Eatonton, Georgia. Its homes are marketed under the Legacy brand name. It also sells homes directly to consumers, through its own retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

