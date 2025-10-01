Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

IDT CORP (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions. The Company's segments include National Retail Solutions (NRS), Fintech, net2phone and Traditional Communications. The NRS segment is an operator of a nationwide point-of-sale network providing independent retailers with store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services. The Fintech segment is comprised of BOSS Money, a provider of international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services; and other, significantly smaller, financial services businesses, and IDT Financial Services Limited, the Companys Gibraltar-based bank. The net2phone segment is comprised of net2phone's integrated cloud communications and contact center services. The Traditional Communications segment includes IDT Digital Payments, BOSS Revolution and IDT Global. IDT Global, through its IDT Express branded self-provisioning portal, also serves small and medium businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IDT CORP

IDT Guru Analysis

IDT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.