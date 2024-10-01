Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is consumer healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience, club and e-commerce stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia and certain other international markets. It operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its diverse portfolio of brands includes Monistat and Summer's Eve women's health products, BC and Goody's pain relievers, Clear Eyes and TheraTears eye care products, DenTek specialty oral care products, Dramamine motion sickness treatments, Fleet enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic and Luden's sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W wart removal products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste diaper rash ointments, Nix lice treatment products, Debrox earwax remover, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and research and development (R&D) tax credit services, all enabled by technology. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. It offers six industry-tailored vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services and TriNet Technology. The Company's HRIS services primarily consists of its self-directed, cloud based HRIS software solution and provides the option to add tools, such as payroll processing and benefits management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRINET GROUP INC

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is focused on mass customization of printing and related products, via which it delivers volumes of individually small-sized customized orders. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen and All Other Businesses. The Vista segment includes Vista, the parent brand of multiple offerings, including VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Depositphotos. The PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. The National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. The All Other Businesses segment includes two businesses grouped together based on materiality. Its products are marketing materials, business cards, signage, packaging and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIMPRESS PLC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

