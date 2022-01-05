Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is an entertainment company. The Company owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to viewers on an array of platforms. The Company's Domestic Operations segment includes activities of its five national programming networks, streaming services, AMC Studios operation, IFC Films and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its streaming services consist of its subscription streaming services, AMC+ and other streaming initiatives. Its AMC Studios operation produces programming for its programming networks. IFC Films is its film distribution business and AMC Networks Broadcasting & Technology is its technical services business. Its International and Other segment Includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), its international programming businesses, which consists of a portfolio of channels around the world and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

