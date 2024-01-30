Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC (SIRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is an audio entertainment company. The Company operates through two segments: Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. Sirius XM segment features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services in the United States on a subscription basis. Sirius XMs premier content bundles include live, curated and certain exclusive and on demand programming. Pandora and Off-platform segment operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming platform, offering a personalized experience for each listener wherever and whenever they want to listen, whether through mobile devices, car speakers or connected devices. It has a portfolio of audio businesses, including its flagship subscription entertainment service, Sirius XM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; a podcast network; an advertising sales group, SXM Media; and a suite of advertising technology solutions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. It designs, manufactures and sells premium recreational inboard ski/wake, outboard and sterndrive boats. In addition, it offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. The Company's segments include MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. The MasterCraft participates in a category within the powerboat industry by producing the industry's premier competitive water ski, wakeboarding, and wake surfing performance boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Aviara is a de novo brand, developed in-house, and focused on serving the luxury recreational day boat category of the powerboat industry.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

LSI INDUSTRIES INC (LYTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LSI Industries Inc. is a producer of non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. It operates through two segments: Lighting and Display Solutions. Its Lighting Segment manufactures, markets, and sells outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and controls solutions in the commercial and industrial markets, including refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail, grocery and pharmacy, automotive dealership, sports court and field, and warehouse. The Company services these markets through multiple channels: project business sold through electrical distributors and agents, standard products sold to and stocked by distributors, and direct to end-use customers. Its Display Solutions Segment manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed graphics, structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, store display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

