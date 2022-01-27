Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household and specialty batteries, portable lights, and automotive appearance, performance, refrigerants and fragrance products. The Company operates through two geographic segments: Americas and International. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. It manufactures, distributes, and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, children's lights and area lights. Its appearance and fragrance categories include protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, and leather care products. Its batteries and lights are sold under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac and Varta brand names. Its automotive appearance, performance, refrigerants and fragrance products are sold under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Armor All, STP, and A/C PRO brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC (DOUG) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Douglas Elliman Inc. offers suite of technology-enabled real estate services and investments. The Company is involved in residential brokerage in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Hamptons, and the United States. It also operates property management, title and escrow companies, among other ancillary services. The Company is also engaged in the management of cooperative, condominium and rental apartment buildings though its subsidiary, Residential Management Group, LLC, which conducts business as Douglas Elliman Property Management. Residential Management Group provides a full range of fee-based management services for approximately 360 properties representing approximately 56,500 units in New York City, Nassau County, Long Island City and Westchester County. It is also engaged in the provision of title insurance services through its subsidiary DE Title Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

