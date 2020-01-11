Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RADIANT LOGISTICS INC (RLGT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services. The Company is organized in two geographic operating segments: United States and Canada. Its transportation services for both the United States and Canada segments are placed into categories of freight forwarding and freight brokerage services. The Company services an account base consisting of consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing and retail customers, which the Company supports from a network of operating locations, as well as an integrated international service partner network. As of June 30, 2016, it provided these services through a multi-brand network, including 18 Company-owned offices. As of June 30, 2016, it had approximately 10,000 asset-based transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, airlines and ocean lines in its carrier network. Its brands include Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA and Service By Air.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC (SOI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies. Its mobile proppant system is designed to address the challenges associated with transferring large quantities of proppant to the well site, including the cost and management of last mile logistics. Its systems provide 2.5 million pounds of proppant storage capacity. The Company manufactures its systems at its facility in Early, Texas, The Company's system provides Streamlined last mile logistics and Improved execution to meet completion designs. Its systems provide triple the storage capacity, such as trailer-mounted, hydraulically powered storage bins. Its integrated PropView system delivers real-time proppant inventory and consumption levels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America. Its parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. Its parks offer approximately 830 rides, including over 135 roller coasters. The Company's parks include Six Flags America, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Magic Mountain/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Mexico and Six Flags New England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 93.58% vs. 154.37% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.