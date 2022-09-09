Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company offers an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. The Company owns and operates approximately 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, and offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling and communications. It offers its products through an e-Commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP (QRHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Resource Holding Corporation is a provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors. The Company is engaged in creating customer-specific programs and performing the related services for the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. It concentrates on programs for recycling motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. In addition, it offers products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. Its services focus on waste streams and recyclables. It targets various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

