Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a midstream service provider. It owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and natural gas liquids producing basins and transportation. It has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). Crude Oil segment operations generally consists of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. Its assets serve third parties and are also supported by its merchant activities. Its NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. NGL segment is involved in gathering, fractionation, storage and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and merchant activities that support the assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for PAA

Full Factor Report for PAA

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a company, which provides Silicon Valley-based application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centres, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company's solutions include complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, complete rack scale plug and play solutions delivering pre-defined and pre-tested full rack solutions, networking devices, system management software, and server sub-systems. It also provides global support and services to help its customers install, upgrade and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offer provides array of server models and configurations from which customers chooses solutions according to their computing needs. Its products include SuperBlade, MicroBlade, SuperStorage, Twin, Ultra Server, GPU or Accelerated, Data Center Optimized, Embedded and MicroCloud.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SMCI

Full Factor Report for SMCI

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.