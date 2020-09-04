Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

CUMMINS INC. (CMI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company's segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets. The Distribution segment consists of the product lines, which service and/or distribute a range of products and services, including parts, engines, power generation and service. The Components segment supplies products, including aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, filtration products and fuel systems for commercial diesel applications. The Power Systems segment consists of businesses, including Power generation, Industrial and Generator technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CUMMINS INC.

BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BellRing Brands, Inc. provides nutrition products. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar. It offers products in various forms, including ready to drink (RTD) protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. Its secondary brands include Joint Juice and Supreme Protein. Its Premier Protein's product portfolio consists of RTD protein shakes, protein beverages, nutrition bars and protein powders. Dymatize brand's portfolio includes an assortment of sports nutrition products, including primarily protein powders as well as protein bars and nutritional supplements. Its PowerBar's product portfolio ranges from protein and energy snacks for fitness enthusiasts to functional and technical energy products for competitive athletes' in-game usage. Joint Juice is a line of joint health liquid supplements. Supreme Protein is a line of multi-layered protein bars.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BELLRING BRANDS INC

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. (SBH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. BSG, including its franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, is a full service beauty supply distributor, which offers professional brands of beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its own sales force and professional-only stores (including franchise stores) in partially exclusive geographical territories in North America and parts of Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

