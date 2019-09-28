Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/28/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data, to over 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It provides services, devices and accessories across its brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. It provides wireless communication services through a range of service plan options. The Company offers a device trade-in program, Just Upgrade My Phone (JUMP!), which provides customers a specified-price trade-in right to upgrade their device. It offers a range of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans (EIPs) and leasing through JUMP On Demand. The Company, through Layer3 TV provides television services that works on any device with an internet connection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

PANASONIC CORPORATION (ADR) (PCRFY) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 271.78% vs. 197.94% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

