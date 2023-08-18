Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

OPTION CARE HEALTH INC (OPCH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Option Care Health, Inc. is an independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. The Company provides a therapy portfolio through its network of approximately 96 full-service pharmacies and 67 stand-alone ambulatory infusion suites. Its infusion services include the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support and care coordination. It contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients' homes or other nonhospital settings. It administers a range of therapies and services, including anti-infectives infusion, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin infusion, bleeding disorders infusion, nutrition support infusion, neurological disorders, women's health and others. It partners with health systems across the country to provide an effective post-acute care network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

LIVEONE INC (LVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LiveOne, Inc. is a creator, music, entertainment and technology platform company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music events, Internet radio, podcasting and music-related membership, streaming and video content. It operates through two segments: the audio group and the media group. The Company provides services through an over-the-top (OTT) application powered by Slacker (LiveOne App) called LiveOne. Its services are delivered through digital streaming transmissions over the Internet and/or through satellite transmissions and may be accessed on users' desk-top, tablets, mobile devices (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, OTT, STIRR and XUMO. The Company's users can also access its music platform from its websites, including www.liveone.com and www.slacker.com. Its users may also access podcasts on www.podcastone.com or its PodcastOne app and acquire merchandise and gifts on www.personalizedplanet.com and www.limogesjewelry.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Installed Building Products, Inc. is a residential insulation installer and a diversified installer of complementary building products. The Company's building products include waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products for residential and commercial builders. Its segments include Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. Its Installation segment is engaged in the installation of various products in the residential new construction, repair and remodel and commercial construction end markets from its national network of branch locations. Its Distribution segment sells insulation, gutters and accessories primarily to installers of these products who operate in multiple end markets. Its Manufacturing segment consists of its cellulose insulation manufacturing operations. The Company operates over 230 branch locations serving all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

