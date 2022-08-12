Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP (RTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that is engaged in providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers globally. The Company's operations are classified into four principal business segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, which is a global provider of aerospace and defense products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, general aviation, as well as for defense and commercial space operations; Pratt & Whitney is engaged in suppling aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet and general aviation customers; Raytheon Intelligence & Space is a developer and provider of integrated sensor and communication systems for advanced missions, advanced training, and cyber and software solutions to intelligence, defense, federal and commercial customers; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment, which is a designer, developer and producer of integrated air and missile defense systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for RTX

Full Factor Report for RTX

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.