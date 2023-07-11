Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products under the La-Z-Boy, England, Kincaid, and Joybird tradenames. Its segments include the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered and casegoods (wood) furniture and sells directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, branded space locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and a cross-section of other independent retailers. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories to end consumers through its Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company sells its products through multiple channels to furniture retailers or distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

