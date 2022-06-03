Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. Its segments include Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Werner Logistics. The TTS segment consists of two operating units, Dedicated and One-Way Truckload. Dedicated unit provides truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, generally for a retail distribution center or manufacturing facility, utilizing either dry van or specialized trailers. One-Way Truckload unit consists of various operating fleets, such as the medium-to-long-haul van (Van), the expedited, the regional short-haul (Regional) and Temperature Controlled fleet. The Werner Logistics segment includes four operating units that provide non-trucking services to its customers, which includes Truckload Logistics, the intermodal, Werner Global Logistics international (WGL) and Werner Final Mile (Final Mile).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC (FBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment originates loans, provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business banking and commercial banking, government banking and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates and acquires one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell or hold. The Mortgage Servicing segment services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans for others on a fee for service basis. The Mortgage Servicing segment also services loans for its loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio and its own LHFS portfolio in the Mortgage Originations segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC

SYNEOS HEALTH INC (SYNH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Syneos Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical solutions company. It provides a range of clinical and commercial services to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. It offers both stand-alone and integrated biopharmaceutical product development solutions ranging from Early Phase (Phase I) clinical trials to the full commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through two business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development. The segment offers individual services including product development, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, and clinical monitoring. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communication solutions, and consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SYNEOS HEALTH INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

