Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LTD (RELL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and radio frequency and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment, and customized display solutions. The Company's segments include Power and Microwave Technologies, Green Energy Solutions, Canvys and Healthcare. Healthcare segment manufactures, repairs, refurbishes and distributes high value replacement parts and equipment for the healthcare market, including hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies and others. The Canvys segment provides customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial and medical original equipment manufacturers markets. Its products include electron tubes and related components, microwave generators, subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing and visual technology solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

HALLADOR ENERGY CO (HNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hallador Energy Company is an energy company operating in the state of Indiana. The Company's segments include Coal Operations (operated by Sunrise Coal, LLC) and Electric Operations (operated by Hallador Power Company, LLC). The Coal Operations segment includes the operating mining complexes Oaktown 1 and 2 underground mines, Prosperity surface mine, Freelandville surface mine, and Carlisle wash plant. The Electric Operations segment includes the electric power generation facilities of the Merom Power Plant. The Oaktown Mining Complex is a coal mining and processing operation located in Knox and Sullivan counties, Indiana, and Crawford and Lawrence counties, Illinois. The Oaktown Mining Complex operations consist of two active underground mines, Oaktown Fuels No. 1 Mine and Oaktown Fuels No. 2 Mine, and related infrastructure. The Company holds other recoverable coal reserves in the Illinois Basin (ILB). Its subsidiaries include Sunrise Energy, LLC, Sycamore Coal, Inc., and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

