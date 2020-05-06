Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (ECPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company's geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other. The Company's portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at discounts and manages them by partnering with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Defaulted receivables are consumers' unpaid financial commitments to credit originators, including banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, commercial retailers, and telecommunication companies. Defaulted receivables also include receivables subject to bankruptcy proceedings. The Company through certain subsidiaries, is engaged in portfolio purchasing and recovery in the United States, including Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG (ADR) (DTEGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company's operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, Albania, Macedonia and Montenegro; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions; Group Development, comprising the entities T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm (DFMG) and its equity investment in Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 183.08% vs. 188.55% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

