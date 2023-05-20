Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/20/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

RANGE RESOURCES CORP (RRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations focused on projects in the Appalachian Basin. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its principal area of operations is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. It owns over 1,428 net producing wells in Pennsylvania. Its reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. It has approximately 894,000 gross acres under lease. Its subsidiaries include Range Resources-Appalachia, LLC, Range Resources-Pine Mountain, LLC, Range Production Company, LLC, Range Resources-Midcontinent, LLC and Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RANGE RESOURCES CORP

RRC Guru Analysis

RRC Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.