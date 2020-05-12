Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

NTT DOCOMO INC (ADR) (DCMYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the mobile communication business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Communications segment is engaged in the provision of long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services, freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services and other mobile phone services, optical-fiber broadband services, satellite mobile communications services, international services, as well as the sale of related equipment. The Smart Life segment is engaged in the provision of video, music, electronic books and other distribution services, finance and payment services, shopping services, as well as other lifestyle related services. The Other segment is engaged in the provision of mobile devices protection services, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

