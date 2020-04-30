Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities. The trench, power and pump segment includes the rental of specialty construction products and related services. Its general rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, and general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools. As of October 17, 2018, it operated 1075 rental locations. It conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc. (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

SANOFI SA (ADR) (SNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company's pharmaceuticals operations. The Vaccines segment is dedicated to vaccines and includes the commercial operations of the Company's vaccines division Sanofi Pasteur and dedicated research and development, production and marketing activities for the Company's vaccines operations. Its Rare Diseases products include Cerezyme, Cerdelga, Myozyme and Lumizyme, Fabrazyme, and Aldurazyme. It partners with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company's segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other. It is engaged in pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, including loan portfolios or other financial assets. The Company originates and services personal loans (secured and unsecured) through two business divisions: branch operations and centralized operations. As of December 31, 2016, its combined branch operations included over 1,800 branch offices in 44 states. It offers optional credit insurance products to its customers, including credit life insurance, credit disability insurance, credit involuntary unemployment insurance and collateral protection insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LGI Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division. The Texas division includes homebuilding operations in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin locations. The Southwest division includes homebuilding operations in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, Denver and Colorado Springs locations. The Southeast division includes homebuilding operations in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville locations. The Florida division includes homebuilding operations in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Jacksonville locations. The Northwest division includes homebuilding operations in Seattle location.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. (UHS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company's segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other. As of August 1, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated more than 326 inpatient facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities, located in 37 states, Washington, District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company's hospitals provide a range of services, such as oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. As of February 28, 2017, its acute care facilities located in the United States included 26 inpatient acute care hospitals; four free-standing emergency departments, and four outpatient surgery/cancer care centers and one surgical hospital.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 204.24% vs. 195.70% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

