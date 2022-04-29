Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson & Johnson is a holding company that is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women's health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The Medical Devices segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in three business segments: Media, Studios and Theme Parks. Its Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of comcast cable, which provides broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services under the XFINITY brand. Its Media segment consists of television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks. Its Studios segment consists of film and television studio production and distribution operations. Its Theme Parks segment consists primarily of its Universal theme parks. The Sky primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services. It also includes Peacock, its direct-to-consumer streaming service within the NBCUniversal segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

MERITAGE HOMES CORP (MTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meritage Homes Corporation is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company's segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes and providing warranty and customer services. In addition, Homebuilding operations consist of three regions West, Central and East, which includes nine states Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Financial services reporting segment, which offers title and escrow, mortgage, and insurance services. Its financial services operations also provide mortgage services to its homebuyers through an unconsolidated joint venture. The Company also operates Carefree Title Agency, Inc. (Carefree Title) company. Carefree Title's core business includes title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

