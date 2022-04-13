Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC (BW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of renewable, environmental and thermal technologies. It provides diversified energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal and other customers. Its segments include Babcock & Wilcox Renewable, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental, and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers technologies for environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. Babcock & Wilcox Environmental provides emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black and industrial steam generation applications. Babcock & Wilcox Thermal provides steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC

Full Guru Analysis for BW

Full Factor Report for BW

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.