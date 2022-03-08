Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

MATTEL INC (MAT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mattel, Inc. manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company's segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, American Girl, Enchantimals and Polly Pocket; Infant, toddler, and preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS (Disney Pixar), and Jurassic World, and Action figures, building sets, games, and others include brands such as MEGA, UNO, Toy Story, Jurassic World, world wrestling entertainment (WWE), and Star Wars. The Company's offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. It operates in approximately 35 locations and its products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with retail and ecommerce companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATTEL INC

Full Guru Analysis for MAT

Full Factor Report for MAT

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ford Motor Company is an automobile company that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, cars as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive, Mobility and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing the vehicles, parts and accessories of Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment primarily includes the development of Ford's autonomous vehicles and related businesses. The Company also holds ownership is Argo AI, which is a developer of autonomous driving systems, and Spin, which is a micro-mobility service provider. The Ford Credit segment is comprised of the Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. Ford Credit offers a wide variety of automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers throughout the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Full Guru Analysis for F

Full Factor Report for F

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. The Company provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. It operates approximately 580 locations in 42 states across the United States. It services customers from its distribution and manufacturing facilities that produce products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. The Company also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. In addition, it offers a range of construction-related services, including professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction, spanning all its product categories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BLDR

Full Factor Report for BLDR

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP (MANT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManTech International Corporation is a provider of technology solutions and services for the United States intelligence community, defence and federal civilian agencies. The Company is engaged in offering a spectrum cyber, data collection and analytics, enterprise information technology (IT) and systems engineering and software application development solutions that supports national and homeland security. It provides services and solutions that support missions of national priority, such as global cyber operations, military operational readiness, information technology (IT) and digital modernization, and national security threat intelligence and analytics. It focuses on cyber network operations, defence, analytics, hardening and resilience, security orchestration, automation and response, range and training, and risk management and compliance. It also provides model-based systems engineering, predictive analytics, data/computational science, and cloud engineering solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MANT

Full Factor Report for MANT

SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD (ADR) (SBSW) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, formerly Sibanye Gold Limited, is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products. The Company's gold project in the Southern Africa region includes Beatrix, Cooke, Driefontein, and Kloof. Its PGM projects include Kroondal, Rustenburg operations, Mimosa, and Platinum Mile. Its other projects in the Southern Africa region include Burnstone, Kloof Decline, Driefontein decline, The West Rand Tailings Retreatment Project (WRTRP) and The Southern Free State (SOFS) project. The Company's PGM project in the Americas region includes East Boulder, Stillwater, and Columbus Metallurgical Complex. Its other projects in the Americas region include Blitz, Altar and Marathon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SBSW

Full Factor Report for SBSW

SYNEOS HEALTH INC (SYNH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Syneos Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical solutions company. The Company provides a range of clinical and commercial services to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. It offers both stand-alone and integrated biopharmaceutical product development solutions ranging from Early Phase (Phase I) clinical trials to the full commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communication solutions, and consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SYNEOS HEALTH INC

Full Guru Analysis for SYNH

Full Factor Report for SYNH

BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC (BJ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a warehouse club operator primarily on the east coast of the United States. The Company provides a curated assortment focused on perishable products, continuously refreshed general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services to deliver a differentiated shopping experience. Its merchandise offerings include two divisions: grocery and general merchandise and services. Its consumer-focused private label products are sold under Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands. It also offers several specialty services that are designed to enable members to complete more of their shopping at its clubs and to encourage more frequent trips to the clubs. It has built a robust digital portfolio, which consists of BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, Delivery.bjs.com as well as the BJ's mobile app. Its digital portfolio offers its members convenient ways to shop, including same day delivery, free curbside pickup, and in-club pickup.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for BJ

Full Factor Report for BJ

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.