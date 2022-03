Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a professional employer organization, provides comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions for small and medium-size businesses under a co-employment model. Its HR solutions include multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers' compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR-related services. It delivers various services, such as compensation and benefits, payroll processing, employee data, health insurance and workers' compensation programs, and other transactional HR needs using its technology platform and HR, benefits and compliance. It also delivers software-based solutions to help streamline workflows through TriNet Zenefits. It offers six industry-tailored vertical services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRINET GROUP INC

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION (BAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a holding company. It provides technology consulting, analytics, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber solutions to United States (US) and international governments and not-for-profit organizations. Its consulting service offering focuses on the talent needed to solve client problems and develop mission-oriented solutions for specific domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations through new approaches. Its analytics service offering focuses on providing solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research; automation, and data science, including predictive modeling and machine learning. Its digital solutions offers digital strategy and experience, software development, Cloud and data platforms. Its cybersecurity solutions include automated compliance, attack surface reduction, defensive cyber operations, incident response and weapon systems security.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

