Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/4/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

HANGER INC (HNGR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanger, Inc. is a rehabilitative product and service company. The Company delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, products, services and therapeutic solutions. The Company offers advanced prosthetics and orthotics, clinically differentiated programs and unsurpassed customer service. The Company comprises nine business units that serve various segments of the O&P industry. The Company's segments include Patient Care, and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment includes Hanger Clinic and Linkia. The Hanger Clinic specializes in orthotic and prosthetic services and products. Linkia is a specialty healthcare company, which is engaged in the O&P management and care. The Products & Services segment includes Southern Prosthetic Supply (SPS), Accelerated Care Plus (ACP), SureFit, Innovative Neurotronics, Inc. and SPS National Labs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

PRUDENTIAL PLC (PUK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 40% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes. Its insurance operations include Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom. Its asset management operations include Eastspring Investments and Prudential Capital.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

