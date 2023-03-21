Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

C&F FINANCIAL CORP (CFFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: C&F Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates through, Citizens and Farmers Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent commercial bank, which provide a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its main office in West Point, Virginia, and approximately 30 Virginia branches. These services include various types of checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity and installment loans. The Bank also offers automatic teller machines, Internet and mobile banking, peer-to-peer payment capabilities, and debit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer and other customary bank services to its customers. The Company has three segments. Community banking segment operates through C&F Bank and C&F Wealth Management Corporation. Mortgage banking segment operates through C&F Mortgage Corporation. Consumer finance segment operates through C&F Finance Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

PANASONIC HOLDINGS (ADR) (PCRFY) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the integrated electronics related business. The Company has four business segments. The Appliance segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of products for home appliance, beauty, health and other business to consumer (BtoC) business, as well as devices, energy and other business to business (BtoB) business. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of electrical equipment, housing materials and other products for construction business. The Connected Solutions segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of products for distribution, logistics, entertainment, public, avionics and manufacturing business. The Automotive and Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of products for automotive motorized systems business, as well as batteries and other BtoB business. The Company is also engaged in the sale of raw materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer's site. RefrigerantSide Services consists of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants intended to restore systems to designed capacity. In addition, its SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. Its Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company and Aspen Refrigerants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

AXA SA (ADR) (AXAHY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

