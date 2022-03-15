Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA) (OPY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the financial services industry; including retail securities brokerage; institutional sales and trading; investment banking, including corporate and public finance; equity and fixed income research; market-making; trust services; and investment advisory and asset management services. The Company has approximately 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong. The Company provides various private client services, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning and margin lending. Its asset management services include separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary advisory accounts, non-discretionary advisory accounts, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement program, Oppenheimer Investment Advisers and Oppenheimer Investment Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. money remittance services company. The Company is focused primarily on the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor, which includes Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. It utilizes its own technology to deliver value-added services to its customers through a network of sending and paying agents. Its remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services, are available in approximately 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and approximately 13 provinces in Canada, where customers can send money to beneficiaries in approximately 17 LAC countries, seven countries in Africa and two countries in Asia. Its services are accessible in person and Company-operated stores, as well as online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC

SUMMIT MATERIALS INC (SUM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Materials, Inc. is an integrated construction material company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and concrete products. The Company owns and operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, two cement plants, cement distribution terminals, ready-mix concrete plants, asphalt plants and landfill sites. It is also engaged in paving and related services. The Company's operating and reporting segments include the West, East and Cement segments. The West and East segments include several subsidiaries that are engaged in various activities including quarry mining, aggregate production and contracting. The Cement segment is engaged in the production of Portland cement. Its products consist of related downstream, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and concrete products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUMMIT MATERIALS INC

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of rigid, flexible and non-woven products within consumer and industrial end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment primarily consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of polyethylene-based film products and can liners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

